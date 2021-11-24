Nigerian Artistes Femi Kuti; Son, Made, Wizkid, Burna Boy Nominated For Grammy Awards

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti and his son, Made have been named among nominees for the 2022 edition of the Grammy Awards.

Both artistes were selected for their Legacy+ album featuring tracks like ‘Stop The Hate’ and ‘Na Bigmanism Spoil Government’.







Fellow Nigerian singers Wizkid and Burna Boy are also among the nominees in the 64th Grammy Awards.

The musicians got nominations in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.

Others are Rocky Dawuni for Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1, Angélique Kidjo for Mother Nature, Daniel Ho & Friends for East West Players Presents – Live in Concert.

One-time Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy fetched a nomination in the Best Global Music Performance for his collaboration with Angelique Kidjo.

Femi Kuti’s ‘Pa Pa Pa’ and Wizkid and Tems song ‘Essence’ were also nominated in this category.

The award is presented by the Recording Academy in recognition of music achievements in the United States.

Femi Kuti is the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Sourced From Nigerian Music