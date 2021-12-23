Nigerian artist Portable spoils himself with a new car

The up-and-coming artist took to his Instagram page on Thursday, December 23, 2021, where he shared a photo of his new car.

“Awon fans ti boo cardi o💨💨💨💨 . Big love and appreciation to my benefactors @olamide @poco_lee, @kogbagidi to showing me to the world. New whip for the road. Coming to shutdown all shows 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Zaaazoooo!” he captioned the photo.

“And also a big shoutout to @donblu19vs93 🙌 you are great icon 🙏✊ Zeh Nation @egeforeign @djspiritokooku ✊”

Portable rose to stardom in December after Nigerian music star Olamide jumped on his hit single ‘Zazoo Zeh.’

The new music sensation later called out popular dancer Poco Lee for allegedly trying to steal his hit single.

On most streaming platforms, the record is credited to ‘Poco Lee X Portable X Olamide.’

The artist expressed his displeasure over the arrangement.

“Poco Lee, I am the one who sees a gun but doesn’t shoot. You no show love o. Shey na you get Zazoo ni? Na Olamide bless me o, but you carry my song. You don rip me now. Even if you worked on the song, why is your name first in the credits?” he said.

He also claimed that he won’t agree to the release of a video for the song.

Sourced From Nigerian Music