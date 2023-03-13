Nigeria to Launch the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program (i-DICE)

What: Launch of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises Program

Who: The Federal Government of Nigeria, including the Vice President, ministers, and other senior officials; and heads of the African Development Bank Group, Agence Française de Développement, the Islamic Development Bank, and representatives/stakeholders from the digital and creative industries.

When: Tuesday, 14 March 2023, from 10 AM to 12:00 PM WAT

Where: State House, Abuja and online (click here to register to participate)

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the President of the African Development Bank Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, and other partners will launch the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) Program in Abuja on Tuesday, 14 March 2023.

The launch marks the rollout of a flagship initiative that will drive vital funding for Nigeria’s digital and creative industries. In addition to the leaders of government, corporations, and development finance institutions, the event will feature youth working in the digital technology and creative sectors, students, and investors.

i-DICE is a major step toward significantly upscaling entrepreneurship and innovation in digital technology and creative industries, which include film, fashion, and music.

The program is part of the federal government of Nigeria’s efforts to build back better, greener, and more inclusively, and to create sustainable jobs for its surging youth population. It will consolidate the country’s position as Africa’s leading start-up investment destination and youth entrepreneurship hub.

i-DICE is co-financed by the African Development Bank, the Islamic Development Bank and Agence Française de Développement. The federal government of Nigeria is providing counterpart finance through the Bank of Industry, which also serves as the executing agency. A steering committee chaired by the vice president’s office will oversee the initiative in cooperation with a technical committee made up of business leaders, and government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The DICE Fund, a venture capital outfit to be created under the program, will draw additional funding from institutional and other private investors.

