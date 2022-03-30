Nigeria: Tear gas fired as soccer fans storm pitch over World Cup fiasco

– Advertisement –





Angry Nigerian soccer fans on Tuesday night clashed with police after they invaded the Abuja National Stadium pitch over the country’s World -Cup fiasco.

The police fired tear gas after the fans invaded the pitch, tearing down dugouts after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World-Cup.

The World cup qualifier game between Nigeria and Ghana ended 1:1 with the Black Stars edging their rivals on the away-goal advantage to qualify for the Qatar World cup later this year.

Since 2006 this is the first time Nigeria has failed to qualify for the World Cup tournament.

Clips uploaded onto social media showed fans rushing out of the stands and pushing over dugouts and advertising boards, before being corralled away by police.

The Ghanaian players were forced to run for cover haven begun to celebrate their qualification for the Qatar World Cup.

Source: Africafeeds.com