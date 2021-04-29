Nigeria on the brink of civil war… politicians enabling it -Reekado Banks
Reekado Banks has expressed his fears about the security
situation in Nigeria, warning that the country is on the brink of civil war.
There have been rapidly growing concerns about the
continuously heightening state of insecurity in the country on the back of
banditry, kidnappings, killings, inter-community conflict, ethnic strife, and
secessionist calls.
Prominent figures and politicians have continued to call for
strategic measures toward addressing the situation.
Joining the fray, Reekado expressed his fears that
politicians might be fueling the existing divides.
Nigeria is on the brink of a civil war & the politicians are doing everything to enable it because their schemes thrive in havoc & when there’s a divide. As citizens, who will suffer the most from this impending disaster, we must do everything within our power to champion peace.
— REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) April 26, 2021
Reekado’s comment comes after Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s
literary icon, joined other public figures to warn about an imminent
deterioration in the country’s security crisis that might fuel the cause for
another civil war in Nigeria.
The novelist also asked the federal government to seek
foreign aid in tackling insecurity in the country.
“We need to remind
ourselves of hideous precedents. We must remember Chibok. And Dapchi,” Soyinka
had said.
“And numerous antecedents and after, unpublicised, or soon
relegated to the sump of collective amnesia. The wages of impunity never
diminish, on the contrary, they distend.
“One’s greatest fear, with this latest feat of cowardly
savagery, is that the nation must brace itself for a Beslan scenario, yet
strive to avoid Nigeria become Africa’s Chechnya.
“Blame laying is for later. Right now is the question of –
what needs to be done, and done urgently.
“This nation is at
war, yet we continue to pretend that these are mere birth-pangs of a glorious
entity. They are death throes. Vultures and undertakers hover patiently but
with full confidence.
“To this government, we repeat the public cry. Seek help.
Stop improvising with human lives. Youth – that is, the future – should not
serve as a ritual offering on the altar of a failing state.”