Nigeria Medical Student Twerks Semi-Naked At Hostel For 10k,Ends Up In Trouble [Video]

A medical student at the University of Nigeria UNN has found herself in deep waters after she went dancing to win a price of 10k Naira.





In a video shared by Remedy Blog, the students seem to be having a dance competition at their hostel. Then someone put a price of 10k Naira for whoever can twerk.

The lady decided to twerk in her bikini which caused the Dean of Students to expel her and also fire the head porter at the school for allowing the girls to fool around.





