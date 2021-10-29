Nigeria Is Tearing Apart Before Our Eyes – Soyinka

Posted by African Examiner Featured, Lagos, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has stated that Nigeria is “in a mess” and that the country is currently ”disintegrating before our very eyes”.

Soyinka disclosed this during a media briefing held at the Freedom Park in Lagos .

The elder statesman who was worried by the state of the nation stated that the problem is that the administration of President Buhari doesn’t have a holistic grasp of the problems of the nation.

He said: “We’re in a mess. This country is in a mess. It is disintegrating before our very eyes. The government is floundering. It’s not merely that the government is devoid of a holistic solution, the problem really is that this government does not have a holistic grasp of the problems of the nation and the environment in which we live and the time also in which we live in.

“After all, look at Sudan right now; it’s in turmoil simply because some people got up one day and decided that an arrangement for the governance of that nation be abrogated because they’re carrying the guns. And of course, the people have responded in a marvellous, united way. Doctors, workers, students, market people and the last time, the oil workers, they’ve all got up and said ‘no’.

“Part of the problem which we have in this nation, and which has plagued us, except for a few memorable times, is this ability to act in concert. From time to time, we have a section of the nation come together and say ‘enough; we’re human beings; we will not be treated like beasts’.

“Like #EndSARS for instance, that’s one such movement. Unfortunately, it ended somewhat tragically. But it doesn’t matter; it was a step in the right direction.

“What I’m trying to say to you is this. If we’re still looking to this government for solution, then I think we are really lost. We’ve got to find a way of piling up pressure to enable us to meet as equal beings across the entire nation for a national indaba, involving the various professions, group interests, ethnic groups — any productive sector of this nation should be encouraged to come together and really debate the future of this nation.

“We’re going along piecemeal solutions all the time. One way or the other, one misses that sense of a grasp of the totality and understanding of the connection of one part of governance, one part of civic society to the others.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music