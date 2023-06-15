‘Nigeria Faced With Greatest Challenge In Its History, 10th Assembly Must Heal Divided Nation’ — Agbakoba

Nigerian human rights activist, maritime lawyer and former President of Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba has urged the 10th National Assembly to tackle the problems facing the country.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria in a statement on Wednesday said Nigeria is “facing perhaps the greatest challenge in our convoluted history.”

While urging citizens to pressurise the federal lawmakers, he listed the insecurity situation, mass unemployment, broken hospitals, schools, bad roads, and the high cost of living as part of the numerous lingering issues Nigeria is faced with.

READ ALSO: “Forgive Igboho, Other Agitators, Let Them Return Home” – K1 De Ultimate Begs Tinubu

He also urged the legislature to focus on revenue generation, saying there are “low hanging fruits that can raise 100 trillion to sort out our huge problems.

According to him, the anti-corruption process will require overhaul, as the agencies are not “playing in harmony with orchestra” and are “mostly overzealous in their work”

Agbakoba further called for a critical review of the legal framework of the anti-corruption agencies for effectiveness.

“Nigerians will demand a great deal from you (legislators) to heal our wounded and divided nation,” the legal practitioner added.

Sourced From Nigerian Music