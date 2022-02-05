Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 260 | 24 – 30 January 2022

Between the 24th and 30th of January 2022, a total of 3,328 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 3,040 arrivals and 288 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

No departures were recorded in Borno State, while departures were recorded in Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Mubi South, Numan, Song and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa.

State.

