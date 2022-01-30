Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 259 | 17 – 23 January 2022

Between the 17th and 23rd of January 2022, a total of 3,409 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 3,072 arrivals and 337 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State and in Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Konduga LGA of Borno, and Fufore, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Mubi South, Song, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Sourced From Nigerian Music