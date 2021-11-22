Nigeria begins mass Covid-19 vaccination

Nigeria has launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Abuja, in an attempt to prevent a rise in cases of coronavirus.

After several months since the introduction of the vaccines, some patrons say they are now convinced about the immunization.

This comes after repeated government assurances about the safety of the vaccines.

One of the patrons, Philip Eninaya, said : “I waited this long to take the vaccination because I wanted to be sure of which to take, after my analysis and news and messages across the world I decided to take the vaccine today. So, my family they have all taken it, my colleagues have all taken it, so I’m advising Nigerians to take the vaccines so we can get immunity and go back to our normal lives again”

Philip Eninaya added; But at this point I just think it’s necessary. We are convinced about the scientific process that brought the various vaccines, and collaboration both locally and internationally and our NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control) has also collaborated so, it is safe”

At Eagle Square, in the country’s capital Abuja, Dozens waited to receive the Astra Zeneca and Moderna vaccines. vaccination sites will also be set up at private health facilities, universities, and shopping malls.

“We have been able to secure up to one hundred million doses of the vaccines, we expect that with two doses (that will mean) approximately about fifty million Nigerians (vaccinated) right? What we know is that we are going to be targeting one hundred and twelve million Nigerians that’s around 50% (of the country’s population).”Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and Chief Executive of National Primary Health Care Development Agency stated.

The West African nation has reported 2,973 death since the emergence of the pandemic is aiming to reach herd immunity against the virus.

