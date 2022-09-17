Neymar, Mbappe, Jack Dorsey, Naomi Campbell Attend Wizkid’s Concert in France

Popular Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, globally known as Wizkid, pulled the big wigs to his Made In Lagos concert in France.

On Friday, September 16, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter performed in a show at the Accor Arena, one of the largest indoor arenas in France.

The ‘soco’ singer blessed his french fans with some hits songs from his vast and rich music catalogue. Wizkid made sure he gave his fans at the show a musical experience they won’t forget in a hurry.

While reacting to the show, Wizkid fans were shocked to spot the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. Jamaican singer Popcaan was also spotted at the music show. Model and actress Naomi Campbell also graced the occasion. As if that was all, Paris Saint Germain players, Mbappe And Hakimi were also present at the event.

Below is a video of PSG players at the event

Mbappe, Hakimi, Popcaan, Naomi Campbell, Juan Bernat and Jack Dorsey all attended Wizkid’s sold out show at 20,300 capacity Accor Arena in Paris, France. Rihanna, Kevin Hart, Wiz Khalifa, ASAP Rocky, Saweetie, Ben Simmons and Damson Idris attended his Made In Lagos tour in 2021. pic.twitter.com/SOngFmn0RB — Afrobeats Facts Zone (@AfroFactsZone) September 17, 2022

