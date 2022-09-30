New Music Friday: Latest songs from Show Dem Camp, King Perryy, Jimohsoundz, Zinoleesky and others
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Nigerian music duo, Show Dem Camp, who are our playlist cover for the week, drops ‘Palm Wine Music Vol.3’ the album.
Jimohsoundz taps Susss for ‘Your Love’ while King Perryy drops amapiano-laced single tagged ‘Turkey Nla.’
Ayra Starr teams up with Kelly Rowland for a remix of her hit song ‘Bloody Samaritan’ as S High employs the services of Victony and Zinoleesky for ‘Hypnotise.’
Bella Alubo taps 1da Banton for ‘Suga Baby’ while Ria Sean unlocks ‘Uptown Girl’ ahead of her sophomore project.
Additional Info:
Despite the fact that Friday is the day for music releases, not all songs were released today. On Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, songs such as ‘Shaye‘ by Magixx, ‘Holy Gee’ by Cheque, and ‘Kenkele‘ by BNXN and Wande Coal were released.