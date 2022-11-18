New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Ruger, Teni, DJ Tunez, T.I Blaze, Ria Sean and more
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Ruger, our cover for the week, returns with two singles, ‘Asiwaju‘ and ‘Red Flags.’
Ria Sean taps Ayra Starr and Ysuelt for new EP titled ‘Love Station’ while T.I Blaze employed Bella Shmurda, Ladipoe, Camidoh, others for his new album ‘El Major.’
DJ Tunez links up with Wande Coal for ‘Flex’ while Teni teams up with Mayorkun, Costa Titch and C’cco for ‘Maitama.’