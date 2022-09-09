You are here
New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Asake, Patoranking, Made Kuti, Jaido P and others

Village Reporter,

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Asake, our cover for the week, taps Russ for his 12-tracks album, ‘Mr Money With The Vibe,’

Patoranking employs the services of Diamond Platnumz for ‘Kolo Kolo,’ while Jaido P drops solo-performed single ‘Disturb‘.

Made Kuti drops ‘Stand Tall’ as SPINALL links ups with Summer Walker, DJ Snake and Ayanna for ‘Power (Remember Who You Are).’

Ghanaian singers, KiDi, and Stonebwoy drop ‘Champagne‘ and ‘GIDIGBA (FIRMS & STRONG)’ respectively.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

