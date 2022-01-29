Netizens Blast Kwadwo Sheldon For Claiming A Nigerian By birth

Ghanaian YouTuber and social media influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon has been dragged by netizens for claiming that he’s a Ghanaian by association and Nigerian by birth on social media.

Kwadwo Sheldon not long ago declared his support for Nigerians after the Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale attacked Nigerians.

Well, the popular social media influencer and YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon has stated on Twitter that he’s a Ghanaian by association and Nigerian by birth.

“Ghanaian by association, Nigerian by birth❤️,” he said.

Tweet screenshot;

Netizens after reading Kwadwo Sheldon’s tweet has strongly criticised him.

Netizens reactions;

Enoch Anokye: “Nigerian by birth ampa😅…na so your head dey like this odabor 💔”

Factos: “Ahaaaa your head nor bi Ghanaian head”

Punches: “That’s why your head is big 😂”

De Rock: “Eii bibinii 😤wagyimi”

Brah Phi: “Woti s3 cambour”

Jay Mill: “Hw3 ni Jon bi”

Ric Zeal: “Who born u by mistake?”

Louis jnr: “I think you didn’t sleep well last night so you want vawulence this morning errh 😹😂😹”

