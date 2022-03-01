NDLEA: Singer Zinoleesky vows to ‘fully’ cooperate during investigation

Fast-rising singer, Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has vowed to co-operate with operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency following his arrest.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram page on Monday, where he revealed that the NDLEA responded to a distress call, which led to the arrest.

Last Wednesday, NDLEA has arrested Zinoleesky and another singer, Mohbad, after a midnight raid at an area in Idado Estate, Lagos state.

The agency had revealed that cannabis and molly were recovered during the raid.

Speaking for the first time after the incident, Zinoleesky appreciated his fans and family for coming through for him during the period.

He said, “There was a distress call to which the NDLEA responded. Unfortunately, the issue escalated. But from now on, I and my team will be fully cooperative with the NDLEA so they can finish their investigations. Say no to drugs.”

This is coming weeks after the agency arrested fast-rising skit maker, De General, following a raid at his residence in Lagos.

De General was immediately charged to court where he was convicted of trafficking tramadol and Cannabis sativa.

The skit maker was, however, pardoned by the court on the grounds that the quantity of the drugs found on him was too small to earn him a sentence.

