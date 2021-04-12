Namibian artists participating in Africa Music Challenge

Ruusa Ndapewa Munalye, better known as Blossom, Swakopmund-based Afro-pop songstress Stella !Naruses and rap star Victor Moses, popularly known as Vikta Juiceboy, are among several local artists that have been selected to participate in this year’s Africa Music Challenge (AMC). Also in the running for the prestigious honour are musicians Bongani //Garoeb, Genesa Handrick and Gordon Schiefer.

The Namibian nominees announced over the weekend are the latest contestant names to be released by the AMC, which has been announcing the names of the contenders since 23 March of this year. The AMC initiative will see one successful person landing the opportunity to sing a theme song for Africa.

The Namibian participants are taking part in the AMC alongside talented musical artists from several African countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, Mauritius, Chad, Liberia and Tanzania.

In total, 55 countries are competing in this year’s challenge.

Five finalists will perform live at the Africa Day virtual event on 25 May, with votes by the audience and fans determining the winner of the song that best captures the essence of Africa.

The competition is operated by the Africa Sports Ventures Group (ASVG), with Montreal-based HITLAB Entertainment providing technical services.

The winner will win a recording contract through HITLAB, as well as various other sponsored prizes.

Submissions for the contest opened on 15 February.

Handrick says she feels honoured to have been offered the opportunity, saying she is looking forward to showcasing the Ma /Gaisa genre beyond Namibia’s borders.

“I feel overwhelmed and so grateful for this huge platform. I also feel like I have a very big responsibility, because this is not just about me as a person or an artist, but more about taking my country, especially the Ma /Gaisa genre, out there. So I have a big responsibility. I have to represent [my country] very well,” the artist, who is signed with Welwitschia Music Productions, says.

Handrick says since she started working on her new album, her primary goal has been making sure that the Ma /Gaisa genre goes viral and is recognised internationally.

“The Ma /Gaisa genre is our own unique sound that has very little exposure beyond Namibian borders. That is why my producer, Steven Alvin Naruseb, and I decided that we will push the genre beyond our borders, and that is also why I have decided to participate in this competition. I want to take Namibia to another level,” Handrick says.

Schiefer describes the opportunity as a big step that will help his career grow.

“I decided to participate to try and show our people that we as Namibians also have what it takes in terms of talent, quality and creativity, and can compete with the rest of Africa. I want more Namibian artists to unite so we can chase a bigger dream than just being nationally known. We should be open to new ideas and be versatile in the industry. It should not always be about the money, but more about growth and unity to please our fans,” Schiefer says.

Sourced From Nigerian Music