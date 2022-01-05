Naija artist – Omolola Owoeye – better known as “Loolla” releases brand new song “My Year”

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 04 January 2022:

Nigerian Christian contemporary and gospel singer, songwriter, and sensational music minister, Omolola Owoeye, better known as “Loolla” renowned for her exceptionally lyrical content, releases a brand new single titled “My Year” produced by Bode Afolabi.

“My Year” is a new year anthem to speak our new year hopes and aspirations into existence.

It is a song of prayer and confession to usher in a new era or new year, believing God that the new year shall be brimming with celebrations, promotions, all the great things we desire, and so much more.

Her new song “My Year” has been acclaimed as a potential classic hit due to its profound lyrics and energetic delivery.

To download and stream: https://song.link/loolla

Lyric video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LxVTNWU2Z8

