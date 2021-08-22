My new song’ll tackle fake lifestyles on social media –Positive Oluwo

Afrobeat singer, Ganiyu Oluwo, aka Positive Oluwo, has said that his latest song, Paparazzi, was inspired by the need to address the fake lifestyle often showcased by people on social media.

He told Sunday Scoop, “The inspiration behind Paparazzi is the fake lifestyles that are currently trending on social media. Those things are misleading other people to join bad gangs, or do other wrong things in order to imitate those fake lifestyles they see on social media.

“The song was basically written to speak to the minds of the young and old. It is meant to teach them to value their lives, rather than struggling to show off what they cannot afford in real life.”

The singer also noted that his music career was inspired by Femi Kuti. He said, “I started my music journey in 2011. I was inspired by Femi Kuti when I went to his concert at Roskilde Festival in Denmark with my friends. I was surprised that the black people in attendance were few, while white people there were so many. They were dancing and happy, as if they understood what he was saying.

“It was then I decided to learn how to play the saxophone. I bought my first saxophone that same week and started learning how to play it. I met many musicians during that time and we started a band called Kakaraka, playing afrobeat. We performed at several places across Europe. But, the band was disbanded in 2015 due to some misunderstandings among the band members, and we started another band called Olumosoundz in 2016, and we are still playing together till date.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music