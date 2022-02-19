My life has always been about music – TLO

Singer, songwriter and producer, Ogheneochuko Orugbo, aka TLO, says music has always been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

He told Saturday Beats, “Growing up in a family of music lovers, my life has always been about the music. With the support of my parents, music began to make a lot of sense for me. I am happy that I have grown musically in leaps and bounds over the years.”

Speaking on his plans for 2022, the multi-talented entertainer said, “Right now, I am gearing up for some real inflow of music. My debut single titled, ‘Heartbreaker’, which was released in 2021 did well, and I want to raise the bar. My fans are already used to a certain quality of music from me, and I want to surpass their expectations. They should keep their fingers crossed as I have something really nice up my sleeve. I might even release an album this year.”

Signed to Slesh Music Worldwide, the singer stated that he actually started his career as a rapper but later switched to singing. He added, “When I was in secondary school, I started out as a rapper with influences from MI Abaga. Back then, I used to look for rap instrumentals online in order to write my own rap songs but the singing side of me eventually won. I am now a singer (laughs).”

Asked what his strengths are, TLO said, “I see myself as the only version of me. I believe my greatest strengths are my style of music, unique rhythmic pattern and the eventual output, which confirm me to be a proper music artiste.”

