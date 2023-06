‘Music Stopped Being Fun’ – BBNaija’s Laycon

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, says he abandoned music because it is no longer pleasurable.

He made the disclosure in a recent interview with popular media personality Jo Malone.

The rapper who said he took a sabbatical because music was “no longer fun,” revealed that he started doing music at an early age.

“I have been doing music ever since I can remember, to be honest.

“Music was fun. Music has always been fun for me, which was another reason why I took a break; it stopped being fun.

“Ever since I was little, I always loved singing. I just listen to people’s music, and I just want to sing it. I didn’t think about creating mine until I was like 13. I actually just exchanged these people’s lyrics for mine. I still used their flows and rhythms. And that was when I started writing music.

“I started putting out music in 2012 when I got into the university. But my first major project was in 2016, titled ‘The Young, Black and Gifted’ EP,” the ‘Fierce’ crooner said.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

