Music star warns youths against violence, Internet fraud, ritual killings

An upcoming artist, Mustapha Aduragbemi Yahaya, also known as Theekidd, has advised Nigerian youths to desist from violence, kidnapping, Internet fraud, ritual killings, criminality and other social vices.



He also urged them to focus their strength on building a career in entertainment industry, which is fast-growing in the country.



Yahaya, who spoke, while launching his new song titled: “All DAY” at the Lekki area in Lagos, stressed that his song lyrics aimed to preach love all day to every citizen and project against all forms of criminality in the country. He also urged youths to bring out the good creativity in them to build a better society that is free from violence.



According to him, with the high rate of university graduates’ turnout every year, many youths are unable to secure a job, which eventually leads them to engaging in activities, which are inimical to the society. He said his new song would assist to direct the youths to the right direction to excel in life.

“Youths should not depend on the government to do everything for them. They should rise up and discover themselves.

“They should develop their talents and build on them, instead of engaging in quick money-making syndrome that can lead to rituals that will cut their lives short,” Yahaya said.