Music Is All I Could Do After Dropping Out Of Varsity- Ice prince

Nigerian singer cum rapper, Panshak Zamani better known as Ice Prince says music is the only thing he could do after dropping out of university at an early stage.

The rapper spoke about his family, school and music career among others when he featured on Joey Akan’s Afrobeats Intelligence

In the interview, Ice Prince revealed that he was not opportune to study anything or pursue a professional career in other fields.

He also added that he would fail if he is asked to work in an office setting.

“Man, it feels very great. It feels very awesome. ‘Cause if you know me very well, you’d know that music is the only thing that Ice knows how to do. I don’t know how to do anything else, you know. I dropped out of the university at a very early stage, so I didn’t get any chance to study anything,” he said.

“If they put me in any office now, my nigga, I’d flop. But music is the only thing I know how to do. So, the opportunity to be able to put out music and even have people listening to me after how long I’ve been in the game, it’s awesome. It’s a blessing. More than a blessing.”

The ‘Aboki’ singer also explained how he has learned to accept whatever happens to him since he lost his parents.

“Whatever comes. I lost my dad, God kept me here. I lost my mum, God kept me here so I just feel like It’s all God’s plan my brother. As e be, e be,” he added in a mixture of English and Pidgin.

The music star also explained how he locked himself up for three months alongside M.I and Jesse Jagz for the production of ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince’, his debut album, in 2011.

“Literally, me and Jesse Jagz booked ourselves into an apartment that year and stayed in that apartment for about three months. And we locked ourselves in there. Day in, day out and we made that album. We were locked in there for three months, and me and Jesse literally just vibed and made that album. Hearing it as a classic, I just give God all the glory,” he said.

“And I give all the love to everybody that worked on that album with me. From all the engineers to everybody. But I’d definitely use Jesse Jagz as a point of contact because he literally created the whole foundation to the album. I just wrote lyrics. And M.I as well who oversaw the whole project. I mean, the Grip Boiz were with me almost every day throughout those sessions. Everyone that worked on that album with me did well.”

“…and this year, funny enough is 10 years of ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince.’ The album is going to be 10 years this year, and I’m hoping that my next album comes out around the same time that we’re celebrating that,” he added.