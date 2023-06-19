Music executive, Paulo places N5m bounty on man who wished Davido death
Popular music executive, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, has placed a
N5 million bounty on the man who sent a death wish to singer, Davido recently.
Recall that a Twitter user @Winco_3 while sharing a six
seconds video of a music performance, had taunted that Davido’s burial can’t be
crowded like the clip of the event he shared.
While quoting the tweet, Davido queried him for wishing him
dead.
Reacting, Paulo said the troll must be found and handed over
to law enforcement agencies for questioning.
Paulo also promised to give N5 million to anyone with
valuable information that would lead to the arrest of the troll.
He wrote, “@davido is good to find this guy!!! What is
this??? I’m putting N5m to find this guy location!! To just explain this
tweet.”