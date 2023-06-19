Music executive, Paulo places N5m bounty on man who wished Davido death

Popular music executive, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, has placed a

N5 million bounty on the man who sent a death wish to singer, Davido recently.

Recall that a Twitter user @Winco_3 while sharing a six

seconds video of a music performance, had taunted that Davido’s burial can’t be

crowded like the clip of the event he shared.

While quoting the tweet, Davido queried him for wishing him

dead.

Reacting, Paulo said the troll must be found and handed over

to law enforcement agencies for questioning.

Paulo also promised to give N5 million to anyone with

valuable information that would lead to the arrest of the troll.

He wrote, “@davido is good to find this guy!!! What is

this??? I’m putting N5m to find this guy location!! To just explain this

tweet.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music