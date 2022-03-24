Musa Talks Up Ghana-Nigeria Rivalry Ahead WCQ Playoffs

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has talked up the Ghana-Nigeria rivalry ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoffs, Completesports.com reports.

The Faith Karagumruk winger who has scored the most goals for the Super Eagles in the World Cup, spoke about the rivalry in terms of entertainment and football alike in a chat with NFFtv.

“Definitely, I remember the friendly game we played against Ghana.

It ended 0-0, very tough,” Musa told NFFtv.

“It’s not just about football. It’s about jollof, Nigeria-Ghana, about music, acting, everything, and football has brought us together to show who’s the king.

Also Read: ‘Osimhen Is A Beast In Front Of Goal’ –Ghanaian Fans Scared of Eagles Striker

“I know we’ll do our best to make Nigeria proud.

“It’s a ‘fight’ in and outside the pitch, we know the game is not going to be easy, so we just have to give all we have in the first game before we come back home.

“And Inshallah we’ll do all our best to see what we can do over there.”

The Super Eagles are looking to qualify for their seventh FIFA World Cup appearance, while the Black Stars are targeting their fourth outing. Ghana host the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi tomorrow, [Friday March 25 2022], while Nigeria host the return leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday, March 29.

By Toju Sote

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.