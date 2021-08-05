Home | News | General | Much talented young Nigerian barber makes it in life, gives Burna Boy fine haircut, photos go viral

A young Nigerian barber, Adeyinka, has got many people appreciating his barbing skill all over again on social media

In photos shared on his Instagram page, the young man showed that he recently worked on Burna Boy’s hair

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for the dedication he has been giving to his craft

Remember the young Nigerian man who went viral for his top-notch barbing skill in 2020 and everybody wanted to know his location? Adeyinka is in the news again.

On Tuesday, August 3, he shared shots of himself giving Burna Boy a stylish haircut. In the snaps, the musician’s hairline looks so clean and well-tendered.

Adeyinka is also known as Topzycut on social media.

Photo source: @topzycut

Source: Instagram

He worked hard for his new level

From a young man who explored the power of social media to get visibility, he has now turned into a celebrity barber. A look at his Instagram page shows that he has been cutting hair for celebrities.

In one of the posts on his page, he could be seen working on Craze Clown’s hair. Many people have since reacted to the fine look he gave to Burna Boy.

See the post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered hundreds of reactions, below are some of them:

damolathebarber said:

“Dope bro.”

smart_trimz said:

“Top notch.”

authority003 said:

“Am proud of you.”

skinnycelebrityhaircut said:

“Nice work bro.”

Another Nigerian celebrity barber

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young barber, Kufre Nnah, who came to Lagos and started his business with N5000 has made it in life. With over 70 people working for him, the man now has his salon in four different locations.

The young man who now serves a big pool of VIP clients said that he has flown in private jets many times to give stars like 2 Face, Wizkid, Timaya, and Davido haircuts.

The owner of Kayzplace Barbershop said he came to Lagos with the dream to become the number one luxury barber in Africa.

In six years, he was able to scale his business into an eight-figure empire. The barbershop has a game centre to entertain clients while they wait for their turns.

Source: Legit

