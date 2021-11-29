MTN to stream Wizkid 02 Arena concert

Grammy award winning Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, will take over one of the world’s most popular concert venues, the 02 Arena in London, for three days.

The event, which started on Sunday and is expected to end on December 1, is part of the 17-date tour in support of his album, Made In Lagos.

The Afropop sensation makes history as the first African act to sell out three dates at the London 02 Arena, a venue that sold the highest amount of concert tickets in the world in 2020.

Through a partnership with leading telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria and music streaming platform, UdUX, MTN customers will receive discounted data offers to enjoy the historic moment.

