Movies That Set Fashion Trends in Their Time

There are so many cultural and fashion trends that have been influenced by fashion. Some of these movies include:

The Devil Wears Prada

The devil wears Prada was a film released in 2006. It stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci. It shows the life of Miranda Priestly as she starts her career at Vogue magazine in New York City. What makes this movie so great is how it portrayed the fashion industry and its set-up; including the social hierarchies along with the glamourous lives of those who live them. This has resulted in many young girls wanting to be editors or designers later on in their life.

Sex and the City

Fashion also plays an important part in the storyline because Samantha says that all her fashionable clothes come from thrift stores. She also mentions going shopping when she sees someone wearing something that looks good on her. This has become an influence for everyone. When people buy clothing from Topshop they buy what they see it worn by celebrities on the runway or in magazines. They don't think about whether it fits properly and just know if it looks good on them too. Carrie meets many men during her time in New York but none of them can compare to the love she has with Aidan Shaw.

Gossip Girl

This show is well known for its scandalous plot lines and characters. Many fashion tips are discussed especially the outfits worn by high school students or the wealthy teenagers living in Manhattan. The show includes such topics as designer labels. As mentioned before, these rich kids wear what other famous people wear. These designs can appear in magazines and newspapers showing where the popular styles come from.