“Most Nigerian Songs Contain Highlife Rhythms But We Love Them Because They Are Not Fron Ghanaian Artists”-DJ Breezy Laments

Popular Ghanaian sound engineer, DJ Breezy has poured out his displeasure in how Ghanaians enjoy Nigerian songs failing to notice that most of their rhythms were derived from the Highlife genre owned by Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale Angrily Descends On Ghana Police As He Breaks Silence On Being Shot

A few months ago, most Ghanaians were thrown into a state of confusion after Shatta Wale quizzed as to what genre the country is known for and could be related to all music works in Ghana.

The discussion got a lot of musicians reacting as many pointed out that since the beginning of music in Ghana, the country is well known for the Highlife genre however, we need to promote it to the world since it contains elements of our culture.

DJ Breezy, a well-known music producer in Ghana has highlighted a few songs on a chart, stating that the songs contain Highlife rhythms but Ghanaians would prefer to listen to those songs because they were not composed by Ghanaian artists.

Taking to her Twitter, he wrote; Listen to the beats of the highlighted songs in our chart and tell me if those songs are not highlife rhythms … Chaley I’m sadddd !!! We love it cos it’s not from a Ghanaian artist ? Or what exactly is the problem? Someone explain to me to understand…

See the tweet below:

Listen to the beats of the highlighted songs in our chart and tell me if those songs are not highlife rhythms … Chaley I’m sadddd !!! We love it cos it’s not from a Ghanaian artist ? Or what exactly is the problem? Someone explain to me to understand… pic.twitter.com/lCHsGvG0XI — DJ BREEZY GH (@iamdjbreezygh) October 18, 2021

Source: Ghgossip.com