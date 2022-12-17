Morocco, Croatia hold final drills ahead of battle for third place

Following their 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina, Croatia were back in training in Doha to fine-tune they preparations for their third place play-off against Morocco.

Luka Modric and his team were comfortably beaten by a Lionel Messi inspired Argentina on Tuesday.

For 37-year-old Modric, Saturday’s match is likely to be his final World Cup appearance.

The midfielder has won 161 caps for his country since his debut in 2006.

Morocco will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to France.

Despite going 1-0 down in the opening minutes, the Atlas Lions fought valiantly and refused to buckle.

Helped by their buoyant supporters, they pushed the reigning champions in the second half but eventually conceded a second goal.

Morocco might have missed out on a place in the final but they’ll want to wrap a fairytale run in this World Cup with a historic third place finish.

On Sunday, France and Argentina will lock horns to determine who will clinch footabll’s most prestigious trophy.

Sourced from Africanews