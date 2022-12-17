Afrobeats’ global acceptance positively impacts Nigerian music streaming –Ademola Alugo

For Dapper Music’s Chief Operations Officer, Ademola Alugo, creatives in the music industry should get more recognition and awards.

The music executive, who has worked with the likes of Omah Lay, Skibii, Seyi Vibez and others, also noted that the global acceptance of Afrobeats has had a huge impact on streaming of Nigerian music.

“Afrobeats has transcended borders and evolved into a global sound. Massive shout out to our shining stars like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Omah Lay and the pioneers, 2Baba, D’banj and others. We now know that music made in Lagos can get everywhere in the world and be certified platinum in the US. The streaming culture has grown astronomically since the pandemic. Music has no barriers and there has never been a better time for creatives to get recognition and rewards,” he stated.

Shedding more light on how he ventured into music streaming, Alugo traced the evolution of Nigerian music, saying it birthed an astronomic rise in the streaming culture, thereby creating a paradigm shift from the previously known system of brick and mortal music distribution via CD sales.

“This opened up a new frontier of opportunity of which I was sure I could play a part in advancing. Big shout out to my friend and boss, Damilola Akinwunmi (Dapper) for giving me the opportunity. Dapper Music is a 360 music and entertainment company that offers music distribution, management and record label services,” he disclosed.

Dapper Music has put out over 2,000 songs, amassed over one billion streams on Audiomack, over five albums with a 100 million streams on Audiomack, and average 20 million monthly streams on Apple Music.

