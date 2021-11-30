Moment Wizkid shocked his fans by introducing RnB singer Chris Brown at the O2 Arena at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert

Nigerian musician, Wizkid has shocked his fans by giving them a surprise at his ‘Made in Lagos’ concert.

The star musician made a surprised fans by introducing American RnB singer and songwriter, Chris Brown at the O2 Arena alongside during his “Made In Lagos” concert as they performed together.

Wizkid is currently touring London with O2 Arena the venue for his fans to witness a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

