Entertainment Lifestyle Mohbad & Bella Shmurda partner for new exciting song 'Pariwo' June 23, 2023 Village ReporterAfrica Music, Nigerian Music Afrobeats sensations Mohbad and Bella Shmurda have collaborated on a new track titled 'Pariwo'. 'Pariwo' showcases the unique styles and distinctive voices of both Mohbad and Bella Shmurda, who have gained immense popularity individually for their outstanding singles and energetic performances.