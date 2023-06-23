You are here
Mixed reactions greet the implosion of the Titanic submersible

The news of the implosion of a deep-sea submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic has sparked mixed reactions in Africa and beyond.

The “catastrophic implosion” killed everyone aboard, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday, bringing an end to a multinational five-day search for the vessel.

A robotic diving vehicle deployed from a Canadian ship discovered a debris field from the submersible Titan on Thursday morning.

It was some 1,600 feet (488 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, 2 1/2 miles (4 km) beneath the surface, in a remote corner of the North Atlantic, U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters.

“The debris field here is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vehicle,” Mauger said.

The Titan, operated by the U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions, had been missing since it lost contact with its surface support ship on Sunday morning about an hour, 45 minutes into what should have been a two-hour dive to the world’s most famous shipwreck.

There were no survivors among the five men aboard the Titan, including the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Stockton Rush, who was piloting the Titan.

The four others were British billionaire and explorer Hamish Harding, 58; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son, Suleman, both British citizens; and French oceanographer and renowned Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, who had visited the wreck dozens of times.

Many including Africans have been reacting to the disaster on social media with some amazed at the decision to travel deep sea to the Titanic wreck site.

Source: Africafeeds.com
