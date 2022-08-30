‘Modelling and music will boost my career’– Rencia !Gontes

ALTHOUGH mostly considered a musician and upcoming star in the game, Rencia !Gontes’s aka Ricki G, has turned the tables to add modelling to her skill set.

Combining music and modelling will not only boost her brand, but Ricki G says it will hopefully bring on much needed career opportunities and help her break into the international market.

“I love taking chances, and going for different challenges,” says Ricki G, who is inspired by the female rapper Nicki Minaj.

She’s always loved music ever since she was very young, however, the singer rose to stardom in 2019 when she wrote and recorded her first song ‘/Gautere’.

“The song produced by DJ Hoppy has been keeping my fans on their toes. It made me realise my dream as a singer,” says Ricki G.

While trying to step up her game, the young singer took the bold step of participating in the first edition of the Next ma /gaisa star search competition last year, making it to the top five.

“It was an exciting moment for me as a participant because I learned so much and used that sound in my new genre Afro /gaisa.

“So, not having any experience and dance moves was quite the cut-off for me,” explains Ricki G, who says the competition was quite tough.

“But I made it to the top five with my other single ‘/Urisen’, which really meant a lot to me as an upcoming musician.”

A few months ago, Ricki G released her latest single titled ‘Love’, produced by Mali Notes.

She says the Afro /gaisa love song is based on the mixed emotions of two people in a relationship.

The song has been enjoying massive airplay on local radio stations and online music platforms, and continues to gain momentum.

She is currently working on new music, and has been busy in the studio with acclaimed producers DJ Kboz and Mr Glo.

“I will soon release a killer album,” she says ahead of her first stage performance this Saturday, during the Katutura Fashion Week Awards, to be hosted at Hotel Thuringerhof.

VENTURING INTO MODELLING

Although Ricki G never took modelling seriously, she was inspired by her sister Hellen Richter, who won the Miss Okahandja Secondary School pageant in 1998.

“I did modelling in primary school but haven’t had time to do it because I fell in love with music.”

She says watching former Miss Namibia Chelsi Shikongo in the Miss Universe pageant made her realise that she “can be anybody she wants to be”.

She is gearing up to take part in her first beauty pageant, the sixth edition of the Miss Universal Queen Africa.

The pageant was launched in 2018 and will be hosted in Nigeria in November.

“I am so excited to take part in this pageant. It was shocking, yet an amazing feeling, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

She’d like to use this opportunity to promote her music in Nigeria and network with industry big guns, while at home she aims to focus on art and entertainment, to motivate and help elevate local talent.

“I will not give up until I help those like me, with potential but who have nowhere to go. It’s easy for one to judge if you are not in the shoes of another!”

