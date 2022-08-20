Militants attack Somali hotel killing at least 12 people

“The security forces continued to neutralise terrorists who have been cordoned inside a room in the hotel building. Most of the people were rescued, but at least eight civilians were confirmed dead so far,” Mohamed Abdikadir, an official said.

A newly married couple were wounded by mortar attack.

A mom and her kids were killed.

During the terror attack at Hayat Hotel, Alshabab Khawarij in other parts of the city fired mortar rounds.#Somalia #Mogadishu pic.twitter.com/xXNKlo5LkS — SomaliaNews (@SomaliaNews252) August 20, 2022

The Hayat Hotel is a popular place for lawmakers and other government officials.

Friday’s attack is the first major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.

Eng Abdihadi Mohamed Sh Adan, a Somali Norwegian, among the dead bodies found Hayat Hotel Hadi, educated engineer & businessman who lived in Norway many yrs, came back to #Somalia & has been working with Ministery of Petroleum 15 others reportedly died in the Hotel’s attack pic.twitter.com/cI9AQ10c3e — Sahra Abdi (@SahraCabdi) August 20, 2022

In August 2020, al-Shabab said it was behind an attack on another hotel in Mogadishu in which at least 16 people were killed.

@EU_in_Somalia strongly condemns the cowardly attack on the Hayat Hotel in #Mogadishu and we share out heartfelt condolences with those affected by the violence. The EU stands firm as a partner to the Federal Government and the Somali people in its pursuit of peace and stability! pic.twitter.com/PklsfVnLCp — EU Del in Somalia (@EU_in_Somalia) August 20, 2022

Al-Shabaab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Source: Africafeeds.com

