Militants attack Somali hotel killing at least 12 people

“The security forces continued to neutralise terrorists who have been cordoned inside a room in the hotel building. Most of the people were rescued, but at least eight civilians were confirmed dead so far,” Mohamed Abdikadir, an official said.

The Hayat Hotel is a popular place for lawmakers and other government officials.

Friday’s attack is the first major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.

In August 2020, al-Shabab said it was behind an attack on another hotel in Mogadishu in which at least 16 people were killed.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.

