Mercy Chinwo’s Fiance Reacts To Old Video Where He Called Singer ‘Sister’

Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the founder of the Waterbrook church, has reacted to an old video of him saying that his now-fiancee, Mercy Chinwo, is like a sister to him.

Shortly after the announcement of their engagement went viral on several social media platforms, Nigerians decided to dig up the old video, once again, the video went viral

The Pastor addressed the issue during his ministration on Sunday, where he gave a special shout-out to his ‘online in-laws’ and those who made him in person.

According to him, Christians are like brothers and sisters in the kingdom of God but many people are carnally minded.

He urged his members to always look around the church for sisters when it is time to get married.

See the video below: