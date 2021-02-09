Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, clears air on ‘fight’ between her and Iyabo Ojo

Lanre Gentry, estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy

Aigbe, has reacted to claims that Mercy and her fellow Nollywood actress, Iyabo

Ojo, are sworn enemies.

Some reports on social media alleged that the actresses who

were once best friends are not in good terms.

The actresses have not been seen in recent times together.

However, Gentry on his Instagram page dismissed the report.

Gentry shared a TikTok video of Iyabo singing a song by

veteran musician, Ebenezer Obey.

An IG user commented that he shared the video of Iyabo Ojo

to spite Mercy as she is reportedly not in good terms with Iyabo.

Responding, Gentry clarified that Mercy and Iyabo are

friends and cannot fight.

He wrote: “Iyabo Ojo and Mercy cannot fight. They are good

friends.”

