Meet Six Top Nigerian Celebrities And What Makes Them Controversial

Amidst the drama and the competition to outdo one another in the entertainment industry, some Nigerian celebrities have found ways to avoid controversies while others have made it a lifestyle.

In this article, Naija News highlights some top Nigerian celebrities who have been consistent at courting controversies whether deliberately or otherwise.

1. Bobrisky: Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okunneye is perhaps Nigeria’s most talked about transgender.

The Self-acclaimed Mommy of Lagos has been involved with several messy situations since he came to the limelight. From consistently being called out for unpaid debts to lying about undergoing butt surgery, acquiring a mansion in Lagos and messy fight with former best friend, Tonto Dikeh.

Bobrisky has also clashed with countless celebrities including his mentee, James Brown before he decided to pitch his tent with Eniola Badmus.

2. Tonto Dikeh: Tonto Dikeh is unarguably Nollywood’s most controversial actress and she is often referred to as being ‘toxic’ because of her lifestyle.

From being arrested in Dubai in 2019 for illegal possession of drugs to her marriage dispute with ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill which led to their divorce, messy breakup with Delta State Politician, Prince Kpokpogri and fight with Bobrisky.

The single mother of one latter reiterated that she was not arrested for smoking weed in Dubai but for illegal filming and abusing security officers.

3. Nkechi Blessing: It will not be out of place to say that Nkechi Blessing is synonymous with Tonto Dikeh when it comes to relationships.

From consistently twerking her backside, to flaunting several men on her Instagram page, breaking up with American boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi then to Ekiti State politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi granted an interview with media personality, Chude Jideeonwu, saying she was married however after the relationship crashed, the actress said she lied as nobody paid her bride price.

4. Tacha: Former Big Brother Naija ‘PepperDem’ housemate, Tacha Akide popularly called Tacha became a sensation online for tattooing Davido’s face on her body as well as posting raunchy photos and videos on social media.

She became more popular following her participation in the BBNaija reality TV show but got disqualified after getting in a fight with Mercy Eke.

Despite having a huge fan base, Tacha is also known for her derogatory remarks on social media.

5. Tiwa Savage: Nigerian female sensational singer Tiwa Savage also known as ‘African Bad girl’ has frequently been accused of dating a couple of her colleagues after she divorced her ex-husband, Tunji Balogun.

In December 2019, Tiwa admitted to being sexually involved with her colleague, Wizkid during her concert.

The singer also made headlines in 2021 when her sex tape leaked online.

6. Burna Boy: Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy is one of Nigeria’s biggest export yet, his display of pride and arrogance has made him lose some of his die-hard fans.

Burna Boy once took to his Twitter account to declare that he is the greatest since Fela and no one paved the way for him.

The singer has also been involved in a series of cases with the Nigerian police.

