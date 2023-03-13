Meet Rizzule, the rising star using music to promote a positive image of Africa

By Guardian Nigeria 12 March 2023 | 3:55 am Nigeria is, without doubt, doing tremendously well in its entertainment industry producing popular music talents who are gaining recognition both locally and internationally One of the fast-growing talents in the industry is Add Olubi who goes by the stage name Rizzule, who has he has made a name for himself as a talented musician, songwriter,…

Nigeria is, without doubt, doing tremendously well in its entertainment industry producing popular music talents who are gaining recognition both locally and internationally

One of the fast-growing talents in the industry is Add Olubi who goes by the stage name Rizzule, who has he has made a name for himself as a talented musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur. His music blends elements of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, house, Amapiano, and alternative sounds, creating a unique style that is all his own.

In addition to his musical pursuits, Rizzule is the CEO and founder of Rizzulenation Global Media, the first online platform for African-minded people to buy and sell exclusive original works by creative Africans worldwide. Through his platform, Rizzule is on a mission to showcase the best of Africa through art to the world, focusing on art events showcase, branding for artists, local businesses, and art advisory.

Rizzule’s music truly sets him apart, it celebrates Africa and its people, with lyrics exploring love, community, and cultural identity. His infectious rhythms and upbeat melodies will get even the most reluctant dancer on their feet.

Rizzule’s journey in the music industry has been marked by determination and hard work. In 2018, he decided to take his craft to the next level by enrolling in a music recording and composition program at Boston Media House in South Africa.

During his time in South Africa, Rizzule was exposed to various musical influences, from traditional African music to contemporary styles like Afrobeat, Afro-pop, house, Amapiano, and alternative sounds, having worked with some of the best musicians and producers in the industry, honing his skills and developing his musical style.

This experience helped to shape Rizzule’s musical vision and solidified his commitment to promoting African art and culture through his music.

One of Rizzule’s signature tracks, “Adura,” is a perfect example of his unique style. The song opens with a pulsing beat and a catchy melody before giving way to Rizzule’s smooth vocals. The song is quite popular across Nigeria and beyond, with its message of unity and joy resonating with audiences of all backgrounds.

But Rizzule’s music is more than just entertainment; it celebrates African culture and identity. Through his music, Rizzule is helping to promote a positive image of Africa, one that is rooted in the continent’s rich traditions and diverse artistic heritage.

His music reflects the vibrancy and energy of African life, with lyrics that explore themes of love, community, and cultural identity.

Rizzule’s passion for promoting African art and culture is driven by his deep love for Africa and its people. He believes music and art are powerful tools for promoting unity, celebrating diversity, and fostering positive change in the world.

With his infectious energy, his commitment to excellence, and his unwavering belief in the power of Africa’s creative talents, Rizzule is well on his way to becoming one of the most influential musicians and cultural ambassadors of his generation.

Despite his success, Rizzule remains humble and dedicated to his craft. He constantly pushes the boundaries of what is possible in music, always striving to create something new and unique. He is also committed to giving back to his community and supporting other African creatives in their artistic pursuits.

