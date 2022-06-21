Mayorkun’s ‘Certified Loner’ Debuts On Apple Music Top 100

Raving Nigerian musician, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known by his stage name, Mayorkun is having a good run with his new project.

Mayorkun is a distinctive Nigerian act and pianist with a unique approach to making music. He was discovered by Davido on Twitter after he released a cover his song ‘The Money’ on the bird app.

ALSO: Shatta Wale Makes Special Announcement Ahead Of ‘G.O.G’ Album Release

The talented singer, songwriter, entertainer and performing artiste on Friday, June 17, 2022 served the music community with a beautifully crafted tune labeled; “Certified Loner (No Competition)”.

Mayorkun’s ‘Certified Loner’ has today, June 21, 2022 has debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Nigeria. The song currently occupies the number 3 spot on the Nigerian music songs chart. Screenshot below.

The masterpiece has also surpassed 700,000 streams on Boomplay. This feat is coming after his reaction to the recently held All Progressives Congress presidential primaries. Mayorkun wrote; “Gone are those days when the country’s problems used to be our parents’ problems. They’re now ours!”. See screenshot below.

Source: Ghgossip.com

Sourced From Nigerian Music