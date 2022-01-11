Mario Mandzukic, arguably the best Croatian forward in history

– Advertisement –





Croatia are considered dark horses ahead of all major tournaments they participate in. This is not surprising since all the former Yugoslav republics have good football traditions. Famous betting sites in Kenya – 1xbet.co.ke make it possible to bet on the games of this national team at the highest odds.

Its high level is also proven by the fact that young talents appear in the local championship almost every year. Mario Mandzukic was definitely one of them. Until 24, he played in Croatian before he was noticed by representatives of VfL Wolfsburg.

Bundesliga was an excellent option for continuing his career. In total, he played 56 matches and scored 22 goals for this team in the German league. Indeed, the striker’s high scoring performance attracted the attention of Bayern Munich.

1xBet, being one of the most famous betting sites in Kenya, traditionally considers this team the championship favorite, as well as quotes it as one of the main contenders to win the Champions League. Therefore, such a transfer was definitely a promotion for Mandzukic.

It is in Munich that he became a world-class star, even though he played two seasons only for the team. However, later he also played for the strongest teams of the continent only, as can be seen from the games for Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

– Advertisement –



In both teams, he was as close to the main squad as possible, despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo played next to him at the Turin club. Naturally, every forecaster wanted to make a bet on 1xBet live on Juve. After all, the best players of Europe were playing there. It’s interesting that he spent a season at Qatar’s Al-Duhail.

Many experts were sure that it was in Asia that he would finish his career, but he played another season for Milan, although he was not a leading player. Also, during Mandzukic’s career, the Croatian national team performed extremely well at the international level. Many 1xBet customers did not only make a bet on its games, but watched the matches live as well. The footballer has played 89 games and scored 33 goals.

What did the Croat win in his career

As a result, Mario Mandzukic has written his name in the history of Croatian football, rightly being considered one of the best performers of the early 21st century. After the end of the striker’s career, his national team hasn’t become weaker, and all its matches are available at https://1xbet.co.ke/line. As for the football player’s team achievements, then he managed to:

win the Serie A title five times with Juventus ,

win the Croatian league three times with Dynamo ;

win two Bundesliga titles with Bayern .

Moreover, he was able to lift the Champions League trophy while playing for the Munich club before retiring in September 2021. This was quite logical since 1xBet analysts considered this club the favorite. Besides, he was recognized as the best player in Croatia twice.

– Advertisement –





– Advertisement –





Sourced from Africa Feeds