Manager of Nigerian singer, Timaya, shot dead in United States

Prince Oluzor, the Manager of Nigerian singer, Timaya, has died after he was shot outside a gas station in Atlanta, United States of America.

According to available information, the popular Nigerian singer’s manager was shot dead on August 31, 2022.

Oluzor, 38, was reported to have made a stop at the BP along 14th Street NW at Atlantic Drive near Georgia Tech around 9pm.

He was waiting in line in the store for about a couple of minutes when he noticed some individuals trying to get into his car, so he ran outside to go after them.

As he approached, one of the suspects opened fire, shooting him.

Oluzor was rushed to the hospital, but died from the injuries sustained from the gunshot.

The suspects are still at large.

Police say there were two to three suspects last seen leaving in a gray or silver four-door sedan heading west on 14th Street NW.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Sourced From Nigerian Music