You are here
Africa 

Mali investigators rule out terror in Goita knife attack – Report

Village Reporter ,

Malian investigators have ruled out terrorism as a motivation in the attempted stabbing attack on the head of the country’s ruling junta Colonel Assimi Goita, French broadcaster RFI reported on Saturday.

Citing a source close to the probe, RFI reported that the suspect had been trained to handle weapons and that he was not acting alone.

Goita was attacked during eid al-Adha prayers at the Grand Mosque in Bamako on Tuesday. The attacker missed him and wounded Goita’s guard instead.

He was immediately evacuated from the scene to the Kati military base near Bamako.

Goita later today state TV that he was doing very well. He dismissed the knife attack as an isolated incident.

Goita was sworn in as Mali’s interim president after launching a coup against another transitional government in which he served as a vice president.

He has vowed to stick to the old transition schedule which prescribes a return to civilian rule next February.

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts:

How Mali’s military leader escaped unharmed in knife attack Mali opens probe into attempted assasination of interim president Assimi Goita Mali: M5 opposition rally in Bamako in support of Colonel Assimi Goita Mali’s interim president Goita commits to credible transition

Powered by YARPP.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.