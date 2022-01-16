Mali: Former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta dies in Bamako

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Mali’s former head of state who was toppled by the military in 2020, died Sunday at his home, his family said. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita led Mali from 2013 to 2020.

“President IBK (Ibrahim Boubacar Keita) died this morning at 9am (GMT and local) at his home in Bamako,” a family member told AFP. This information was confirmed by several family members. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, elected president of Mali in September 2013, was overthrown by the military in August 2020.

Sourced from Africanews