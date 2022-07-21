Malawi: Demonstrators arrested after protests against the judiciary

Activists from the Human Rights Ambassadors group demonstrated in Malawi’s capital Wednesday despite a ban. Reports indicate that more than 70 people who were protesting against the judicial system’s handling of corruption cases and the high cost of living were arrested.

The action took taking place despite authorities issuing an injunction earlier in the day suspending the event.

According to Anadolu news agency, demonstrators chanted anti-government songs and demanded President Lazarus Chakwera to take action against unfair sentences handed down by the judiciary, especially against the poor.

Since he wass elected in June 2020, Chakwera’s presidential tenure has been tainted by corruption accusations. Last august, he sacked the country’s energy minister, who wasarrested on corruption charges.

In march, the Conference of Catholic bishops and the Public Affairs Committee called for the president to relentlessy fight corruption.

Sourced from Africanews