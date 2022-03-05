Madonna drops collabo with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML

American singer Louise Madonna has teamed up with Nigerian singer Adedamola Adefolahan aka Fireboy DML.

The queen of pop released the remix of her 1998 song Frozen on Thursday which also features Sickick’s.

The song debuted in a TikTok video dated March 30, 2021, and soon went viral on the app sound tracking more than 125,000 “creates.”

The pop icon spotted an opportunity and officially released the song in December.

So far, it has amassed more than 49 million global streams, buoyed by that kind of momentum, a second remix was commissioned, and rising Nigerian artist Fireboy DML answered the call.

Taking to social media the 63-year-old superstar songstress shared a series of racy photos on Instagram including one of Fireboy with his hands wrapped around the Like a Virgin hitmaker’s waist and another of Madonna showing off her butt in fishnets and a barely-there dress with the caption:

“Frozen Remix song and video featuring @fireboydml. Music drops March 3rd……… Video soon after! #frozen (sic)”

Following her post, the Grammy-winner artist shared behind-the-scenes footage and photos from the shoot along with a snippet of the tune that comes after the Sickick version of Frozen went viral on TikTok.

frozen remix w @Madonna & @SickickMusic out now. love to the queen for having me on this classic. https://t.co/5tDohtgNQM pic.twitter.com/rIRZzCo3Zg — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) March 3, 2022

Fireboy is enjoying success after Ed Sheeran jumped on a remix of his track Peru.

Madonna has been known to be working on a remix project and it was recently reported that she has recruited pal Katy Perry for one song.

The I Kissed A Girl hitmaker previously made a cameo in Madonna’s star-studded ‘B**** I’m Madonna’ music video in 2015, and she’s now believed to have added her vocals to a remix of one of her biggest hits for the upcoming album.

Fireboy DML is set to entertain his fans at the Ngong Racecourse Waterfront Park in Nairobiwith some of his favourite tracks such as Vibration and Jealous.

The artist, born and raised in Nigeria quickly rose to fame in 2019 with the re-release of the Jealous, an Afropop head-bopper that announced his presence as a major talent.

Sourced From Nigerian Music