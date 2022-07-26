Macron visits Cameroon to boost France’s influence in the region

French President Emmanuel Macron arriving late on Monday evening in Cameroon at the start of a three-nation tour of western Africa.

It’s Macron’s first foreign trip since his re-election as he seeks to reboot France’s post-colonial relationship with the continent.

Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute was at the airport to greet him.

Macron is due to hold talks Tuesday morning at the presidential palace with his counterpart Paul Biya, 89, who has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for nearly 40 years

The two leaders will discuss security in Cameroon, which has been riven by ethnic violence and an insurgency by anglophone separatists who have been fighting for independence for two English-speaking provinces since 2017.

Northern Cameroon has also seen attacks by Boko Haram jihadists.

On Wednesday, Macron travels to Benin, followed by Guinea-Bissau on Thursday.

Sourced from Africanews