M.I Abaga meets Tony Elumelu after dedicating a song to him

Village Reporter,

The main character of the song Chief Tony Elumelu is one of Nigeria’s richest men who is famous for his lifestyle and philanthropy.

M.I meets Tony Elumelu: It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Billionaire has hosted M.I to appreciate him for dedicating a single to him.

It’s common for Nigerian artists to make influential personalities the subject of their single. Afropop singer Dice Ailes has a song he named after billionaire ‘Otedola’ and Grammy winner Burna Boy has a single called ‘Dangote’ in his Grammy-nominated album ‘African Giant’.

