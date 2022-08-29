M.I Abaga meets Tony Elumelu after dedicating a song to him
The main character of the song Chief Tony Elumelu is one of Nigeria’s richest men who is famous for his lifestyle and philanthropy.
M.I meets Tony Elumelu: It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Billionaire has hosted M.I to appreciate him for dedicating a single to him.
It’s common for Nigerian artists to make influential personalities the subject of their single. Afropop singer Dice Ailes has a song he named after billionaire ‘Otedola’ and Grammy winner Burna Boy has a single called ‘Dangote’ in his Grammy-nominated album ‘African Giant’.